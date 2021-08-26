PORTLAND, Me. - Reading improves to 3-0 on their northern road trip with a 5-2 win over Portland on Thursday night.
The Sea Dogs would jump out to an early 2-0 lead after the first inning, but the Fightins pitching would shut them down from there. Four Fightins pitchers would allow just four hits, and struck out 12 batters.
Reading's run support began in the second inning, and came up clutch in the eighth and ninth.
Madison Stokes would tie things up with a solo home run in the eighth. From there, Sal Gozzo would give the Fightins the lead with a RBI single and Bryson Stott would add-on two more with a home run.
The Fightins will look to make it four-in-a-row and secure the series win on Friday.