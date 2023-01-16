READING, Pa. - Patrick Shea recorded a hat trick to lift Maine past the Royals 4-2 in an MLK Day matinee at Santander Arena.
Shea staked the Mariners to a 2-0 lead with a pair of first period goals. Alec Butcher cut the deficit with a goal in the second period and Devon Paliani drew Reading even with the equalizer with 3:33 remaining in regulation.
Fedor Gordeev netted what proved to be the game-winner for Maine with just over two minutes left and Shea completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal in the final seconds.
The Royals are scheduled to host Norfolk on Friday.