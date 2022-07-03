SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley's ninth inning rally came up just short in a 5-4 loss to Syracuse on Sunday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
The Mets broke open a 1-1 game in the seventh on a three-run double by Johneshwy Fargas who came around to score on a wild pitch for a 5-1 lead.
Donny Sands delivered a three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning for the IronPigs (42-36), but Joe Zanghi came on to record the final out for Syracuse who won four of the six games in the series.
Lehigh Valley returns to Coca-Cola Park to begin a series against Rochester on Monday night.