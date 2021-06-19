WORCESTER, Mass. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs rallied in the ninth inning, but ultimately fell 6-3 to the Worcester Red Sox on Saturday evening. Lehigh Valley scored three runs in the top of the final frame and left the bases loaded to end the game.
The loss dropped the Pigs to 19-22 this season.
Worcester built a 2-0 lead by the end of the fourth frame and extended it to 6-0 in the eighth. WooSox starter Kyle Hart pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out five batters. He allowed just three hits against the IronPigs.
Cristopher Sanchez started for Lehigh Valley and suffered the loss.
The two teams are set to wrap up the series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.