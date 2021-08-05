ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Buffalo Bisons scored four runs in the ninth inning to earn a 9-7 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Pigs and dropped them to 36-42 this season.
The visitors broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the final frame with RBis from four different players. The IronPigs responded with two runs in the bottom of the ninth, but the comeback attempt fell short.
The scoring started in the opening frame with a run by Buffalo and then two from Lehigh Valley in the bottom of the first. Mickey Moniak hit an RBI triple and Matt Vierling recorded an RBI single.
The back-and-forth affair continued in the middle innings with the Bisons taking a 3-2 lead in the fourth frame and then in the next inning the Pigs took a 4-3 lead.
In the seventh, the game was tied and was again locked 5-5 in the ninth.
The two teams are set to play on Friday at 7:05 p.m.