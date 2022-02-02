BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Down but never out, the Lehigh men erased a 15-point lead in the final three minutes of the game to down Navy, 63-62.
The Mountain Hawks ended the game on a 20-2 run in their win over the Midshipmen. The run started at the 2:38 mark of the second half.
Evan Taylor getting the game winning basket for the Mountain Hawks, stealing an inbounds pass in the final seconds, he finished with 13 points. Nic Lynch led all scorers with 18 points in the win.
Lehigh moves into a second place tie within the Patriot League.