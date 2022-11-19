Mountain Hawks

PITTSBURGH - 17th-ranked Pittsburgh won the final five weight classes to defeat No. 13 Lehigh 22-12 on Saturday night at Fitzgerald Field House.

Josh Humphreys fall at 157 had given the Mountain Hawks (3-2) a 12-6 lead in the match, but that would the final team point the visitors would earn on the night.

Lehigh will return to action on December 4 when they host top-ranked and defending national champion Penn State at Stabler Arena.

No. 17 Pitt 22, No. 13 Lehigh 12

125 – Colton Camacho (Pitt) dec. Carter Bailey (Lehigh) 4-2

133 – Connor McGonagle (Lehigh) dec. Micky Phillippi (Pitt) 5-3

141 – Cole Matthews (Pitt) dec. Owen Reinsel (Lehigh) 8-2

149 – Max Brignola (Lehigh) dec. Tyler Badgett (Pitt) 7-6

157 – Josh Humphreys (Lehigh) Fall Dazjon Casto (Pitt) 3:47

165 – Holden Heller (Pitt) dec. Brian Meyer (Lehigh) 6-0

174 – Luca Augustine (Pitt) dec. Jake Logan (Lehigh) 11-6

184 – Reece Heller (Pitt) dec. Tate Samuelson (Lehigh) 7-6

197 – Nino Bonaccorsi (Pitt) dec. Michael Beard (Lehigh) 10-4

285 – Dayton Pitzer (Pitt) major dec. Nathan Taylor (Lehigh) 10-1