INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Joel Embiid scored 42 points, James Harden added 14 points, 20 assists and nine rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers pulled away late for a 147-143 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in an entertaining game virtually devoid of defense.
Embiid made 11 of 16 field goals and all 19 free-throw attempts. Tyrese Maxey scored 24 points and Jalen McDaniels added 20 for the 76ers, who have won two straight.
Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 40 points and 16 assists in just their second home game since Feb. 16. Jordan Nwora finished with 16 points. Five other players reached double figures in Indiana's second game in two nights.
Neither team led by more than six points through the first three quarters as they put up offensive numbers more closely resembling those of an All-Star Game. The Sixers finally took control with a late 10-0 run.
Philadelphia shot 62.5% from the field and 3-point range in the first half and finished the game at 58.5% overall and 47.1% from 3.
The Pacers shot 61.1% from the field in the first half and finished at 58.9%.
The game was tied at 118-all early in the fourth quarter. Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton made back-to-back baskets, Danuel House Jr. followed with a 3-pointer, and Milton closed out the critical run with another 3 to make it 128-118 with 7:49 remaining.
Indiana closed within 141-137 with 52.1 seconds to go. But the Pacers couldn’t get any closer.