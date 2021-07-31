ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Two late runs in the eighth inning help push Lehigh Valley past Rochester on Friday night, 3-2.
The IronPigs got an RBI from Charlie Tilson and Nick Maton in the eighth to break a 1-1 tie, and grab the lead for good. In the first inning, Jorge Bonifacio got the scoring going with a solo home run.
Following starter, Tyler Alexander, the IronPigs bullpen did their part in the win. Four pitchers combined to only allow four hits and one run, while striking out five.
The IronPigs and Red Wings will play a doubleheader on Saturday.