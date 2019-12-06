HERSHEY, Pa. - Archbishop Wood found the end zone with just four seconds left to beat Cheltenham 19-15 on Friday night at Hersheypark Stadium to claim the 2019 PIAA 5A Football Championship. The Vikings lost a 12-0 second-half lead, but fought back to win the state title.
Cheltenham scored back-to-back touchdowns in the second half to grab a 15-12 lead with four minutes left in the game.
Following the second score, Archbishop Wood drove down the field and then had the ball at the three-yard line with just eight seconds left. The Vikings elected to go for the win instead of attempting the game-tying field goal and it worked as Max Keller hit Cardel Pigford for the short touchdown pass to win the state title.
In the 2A championship game on Friday, Southern Columbia rolled to a 74-7 win over Avonworth, which claimed the program its third straight PIAA championship.