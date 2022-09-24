KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Another heartbreak for Kutztown football against Shepherd as the Rams scored in the final two minutes to win 42-35 at Andre Reed Stadium.
The Golden Bears led No. 5 Shepherd 21-7 in the first half but the visitors scored the final touchdown of the second quarter and first of the third quarter to knot things up at 21-all.
Kutztown (2-2, 0-1) went back in front on a short touchdown pass from Donny Blaine to Alex MacKenzie on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Rams answered with back-to-back touchdowns to take their first lead of the game.
Darryl Davis-McNeil would tie things up when he capped an eight-play, 75 yard drive with a short touchdown run, but Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent hit Marlon Cook with a 70-yard scoring pass three players later to give the Rams the win.
The Golden Bears make the short trip to East Stroudsburg for another PSAC matchup next Saturday.