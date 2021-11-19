ROCHESTER, Pa. - Lehigh Valley tied the game up late, gained a point in overtime, but fell in a shootout to Rochester.
The Phantoms fell behind 2-0 before storming back with three unanswered goals.
Garrett Wilson cut the deficit in half before the end of the first period. Early in the second, Morgan Frost and Connor Bunnaman scored 12 seconds apart to give the Phantoms a 3-2 lead.
The Phantoms scored the lone goals in the second period.
In the third, the Americans would notch two goals after the midway mark. With under two minutes left, Gerry Mayhew tied the game up at four.
After a scoreless overtime, this game went into a shootout. The Phantoms were shutout in the shootout, while the Americans scored two goals.
Lehigh Valley heads to Toronto for a Saturday night matchup, next.