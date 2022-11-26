STEELTON, Pa. - Nick Frame threw for two touchdowns and ran for another but a score in the final seconds lifted Steelton-Highspire to a 42-35 win over Northern Lehigh in the PIAA Class Class A quarterfinal playoff contest at War Memorial Field.
The Bulldogs (12-3) had rallied to tie the score on a Frame to Austin Smyth touchdown pass and the ensuing A.J. Jimenez two-point conversion with 27 seconds remaining.
Alex Erby found Jaieon Perry for a 20-yard TD in the corner of the end zone to give the Steamrollers the victory.