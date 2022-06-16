NAZARETH, Pa. - McDonald's All-Star Football Classic taking to the turf in Nazareth on Thursday night. The Gold Squad getting it done over the Red Squad, 24-21.
Gold jumping out to a 17-0 lead, and holding on to that until the fourth quarter. John Brennan from Pleasant Valley coming away with a 15 yard pick six to get Red on the board with roughly seven minutes to play in the fourth.
Later in the quarter, Nico Medlar from Parkland with another pick six for the Red Squad to give them their first lead, 21-17.
In the final minutes of the game, Easton's Cole Transue would find Wilson's Zack Gillen for a 69 yard touchdown to out Gold ahead en route to the win.