Late touchdown pushes McDaniel past Moravian

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - McDaniel College found the end zone with just 12 seconds left to earn the 13-10 win over Moravian College at Rocco Calvo Field on Saturday. The game was the first conference contest of the 2019 campaign for the Greyhounds.

Moravian dropped to 0-2 overall this season with Saturday's setback.

The Greyhounds defense only gave up that one touchdown, but as a team Moravian turned the ball over seven times. They also had a punt blocked on special teams in the fourth quarter.

Moravian visits no. 7 Johns Hopkins on Sept. 20 for their next game. Kick-off is set for 6:30 p.m. that evening.