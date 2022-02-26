BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's lacrosse team scored the opening goal against No. 14 Cornell, but the visitors responded with two waves of offense en route to a 9-5 win at Ulrich Sports Complex.
Scott Cole put the Mountain Hawks in front with his sixth goal of the season but the Big Red answered with four goals spanning the first and second quarters to build a 4-1 advantage.
Lehigh (1-2) would close to within 5-3 on goals by Cole and Dakota Eierman and, after a scoreless third, would get within 6-5 on Cole's third of the game and one from Andrew Mapstone.
Cornell would score three goals in a two-minute span of the final period to improve to 2-0 on the season.