ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Latin Basketball League tips off their season at Executive Education Charter School with six teams looking to capture the league's first title.
David De Jesús, the league's founder, grew up playing basketball in his home country of Puerto Rico. For David basketball was a way to stay away from trouble on the streets.
The LBL is way for David to give back to the Latino community in Allentown, and the Lehigh Valley. With help from his friends they were able to organize the league, and are. hopeful for more teams to be added in the future.
No fans are allowed in attendance due to COVID-19 protocols, but the games are live streamed on Facebook and YouTube.