KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown head softball coach Judy Lawes eclipsed 1,000 career wins this past weekend and the Golden Bears helped her start her path to even more on Tuesday. KU swept Nyack in a non-conference doubleheader on Tuesday with 11-0 and 9-0 wins. Both games were five innings.
Lawes spoke about the outpouring of support and congratulations she received from past players who reached out regarding her career milestone.
She also noted that the 2013 conference championship win sticks out among all the victories.
In Tuesday's opening game KU jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning and then rolled from there. The Golden Bears are set to visit Lock Haven on Tuesday.