SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - Lehigh Carbon Community College suspended all athletic activities for the 2020-21 academic year amid continued safety concerns stemming from coronavirus. The decision cancels all events, including practices and other related events, from happening during the upcoming academic year.
"This was clearly a difficult decision for LCCC, as athletics is a big part of our campus experience," Andrew Johnson, LCCC's Director of Athletics said in a news release. "We appreciate both the athletic and academic contributions of our student athletes. We enjoy watching them compete on the field/court. Athletics brings people together. We found it would be difficult to provide these experiences maintaining the required social distancing and infection prevention protocols. We are working through a rapidly changing public health crisis. The safety of our student athletes and athletics staff is of utmost importance".
According to the school's news release, LCCC will help support student-athletes with virtual workshops and training sessions during the year.