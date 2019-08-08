Sports

Leaders look to step up for Conrad Weiser

Scouts hope to fill voids, compete again

ROBESONIA, Pa. - Conrad Weiser football claimed the Berks I crown and advanced to the District 3-4A semifinal. For the Scouts to do that again this fall, some new leaders will need to step up.

The team lost several key players on the offensive end, including quarterback Alex Mackenzie, who led the team in passing and rushing.

Weiser does return some notable rushers such as Owen Dautrich and Dalton Moyer as well as Adam Kase on the offensive line. The Scouts know they need to take it to the next level to stay in contention and they are willing to step up.

