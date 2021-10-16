High School Sports Graphic

League playoffs began in both the EPC and Colonial League on Saturday. Below are final scores from the playoff openers.

Berks BSOC Recap

(1) Fleetwood def. (8) Brandywine Heights 3-2

(5) Oley Valley def. (4) Conrad Weiser 3-2

(7) Exeter def (2) Wyomissing 1-0

(3) Tulpehocken def. (6) Governor Mifflin 6-0

Berks GSOC Recap

(1) Wilson WL def. (8) Kutztown 6-1

(5) Exeter def. (4) Daniel Boone 5-2

(2) Wyomissing def. (7) Tulpehocken 2-0

(6) Fleetwood def. (3) Governor Mifflin 3-2

EPC Field Hockey Recap

(1) Emmaus def. (8) Liberty 11-0

(5) Parkland def. (4) PM East 2-0

(3) Easton def. (6) Stroudsburg 3-0

(2) Nazareth def. (7) Northampton 1-0 in OT

EPC VB Recap

(1) Parkland def. (8) PM East 3-0

(5) Liberty def. (4) Becahi 3-1

(3) Emmaus def. (6) Northampton 3-1

(2) Freedom def. (7) Nazareth 3-0