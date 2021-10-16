League playoffs began in both the EPC and Colonial League on Saturday. Below are final scores from the playoff openers.
Berks BSOC Recap
(1) Fleetwood def. (8) Brandywine Heights 3-2
(5) Oley Valley def. (4) Conrad Weiser 3-2
(7) Exeter def (2) Wyomissing 1-0
(3) Tulpehocken def. (6) Governor Mifflin 6-0
Berks GSOC Recap
(1) Wilson WL def. (8) Kutztown 6-1
(5) Exeter def. (4) Daniel Boone 5-2
(2) Wyomissing def. (7) Tulpehocken 2-0
(6) Fleetwood def. (3) Governor Mifflin 3-2
EPC Field Hockey Recap
(1) Emmaus def. (8) Liberty 11-0
(5) Parkland def. (4) PM East 2-0
(3) Easton def. (6) Stroudsburg 3-0
(2) Nazareth def. (7) Northampton 1-0 in OT
EPC VB Recap
(1) Parkland def. (8) PM East 3-0
(5) Liberty def. (4) Becahi 3-1
(3) Emmaus def. (6) Northampton 3-1
(2) Freedom def. (7) Nazareth 3-0