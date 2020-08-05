The newly formed Lancaster Lebanon League approved a delayed start to the Fall sports seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The delayed start passed in a vote, 19-6, but it still allows for some Fall sports to start on time. Golf getting the nod to start their season on August 17th, several other Fall sports set for a September fourth start date.
Football the most impacted by this delay, pushing the season start date back to September 18th for the first games to be played. The heat acclimation period wouldn't begin until August 31st.
This delay will also add some scheduling issues amongst the leagues teams, most of which typically faced each other as non-conference opponents prior to this year.