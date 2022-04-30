FILE - Rutgers' head coach C. Vivian Stringer waves to Rutgers fans as she walks onto the court before a game against DePaul Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2008, in Piscataway, N.J. Stringer has announced her retirement, Saturday, April 30, 2022, after 50 years in college basketball. She finished with 1,055 wins, fourth all-time among Division I women’s basketball coaches.