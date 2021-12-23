STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - After 43 years at the helm, legendary women's volleyball coach, Russ Rose has retired.
Rose announced his retirement earlier on Thursday. He leaves the game as the winningest NCAA Division I women's volleyball history, compiling 1,330 in his very successful tenure.
The Nittany Lions had won seven National Championships, 17 Big Ten titles and appeared in 41 NCAA Tournaments under Rose. There was an unprecedented streak during Rose's tenure, where the program had won four straight NCAA titles, and won 109-straight matches between 2007 and 2010.
In a statement released by the university, Rose had this to say, "I would also like to express my appreciation to Penn State's administration over the years, from the President's Office, to the Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics and multiple athletic directors and senior woman administrators who have been responsible for our program and allowed our many players over the last 43 years the opportunity to reach for the stars, both on the court and in the classroom."
Rose leaves the game as one of the greatest to ever coach.
