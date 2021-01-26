BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh will wrestle LIU this weekend after the Mountain Hawks added a dual with the new EIWA team on Tuesday. Lehigh will now wrestle twice this weekend as the 2020-21 season continues.
LIU, who moved up the the Division I level in the 2019-20 season, is set to face Lehigh inside the Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall on Sunday. The match is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.
The program's previously scheduled match against Binghamton is on as planned for Saturday, at home, at 4 p.m.
The Mountains Hawks are 0-2 this season.