PHILADELPHIA – Four Lehigh wrestlers kept their hopes for an individual EIWA title alive by reaching the championship semifinals on Saturday at the Palestra.
The Mountain Hawks' four semifinalists are senior Josh Humphreys (157), graduate student Tate Samuelson (184), sophomore Michael Beard (197) and deferred first-year Nathan Taylor (285). Taylor was the lone Lehigh wrestler to earn automatic NCAA qualification to this point, by avenging a loss earlier this season to Penn’s Ben Goldin with a 3-1 sudden victory in the quarterfinals.
Lehigh finished day one with 68.5 points, good for second place. Cornell leads the team standings with 82.5, while Penn is third with 67.
The EIWA Championships conclude on Sunday afternoon from the Palestra featuring matches for first, third, and fifth, beginning at 4:30 p.m.