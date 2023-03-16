Round of 16 NCAA wrestling championships wrapped up in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Thursday night. Lehigh with all only seeing one of three wrestlers move on to the quarterfinals.
The Mountain Hawks lone wrestler making it through to the quarterfinals, Josh Humphreys. The No.5 wrestler at 157 will face off against No.4 Jared Franek from North Dakota State University.
Two local products, Sammy Sasso and Mikey Labriola both advancing to the quarterfinals, too. Sasso will face No.7 Yahya Thomas of Northwestern and Labriola will take on No.7 Peyton Mocco of Missouri.