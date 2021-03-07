BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Mountain Hawks made it to the Patriot League quarterfinals a year ago before the season came to a screeching halt. On Sunday afternoon the Mountain Hawks were right back in the quarterfinals again.
Lehigh played host to Holy Cross for a chance to inch closed to a spot in the NCAA tournament. It was a dominant performance by the Mountain Hawks in their 75-57 win.
Three Mountain Hawks players finished in double-figures, Emma Grothaus leading the way with 19 points. Jamie Behar added 16 points and Frannie Hottinger had 14 in the win.
Lehigh will travel to Bucknell on Thursday for their semifinal matchup.