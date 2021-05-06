BALTIMORE - Lehigh defeated Army 10-8 on Thursday night to advance to the Patriot League women's lacrosse championship. The Mountain Hawks prevailed in the semifinals at Loyola Maryland where the host Greyhounds bested Colgate 17-6 in the other semifinal showdown.
Sondra Dickey recorded four points on three goals to pace the Mountain Hawks. Cecily Redfern, Emma Eberhardt, and Katia Carnevale each scored two goals for Lehigh.
The championship tilt is set for Saturday at Loyola Maryland. It is set to start at 12:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.