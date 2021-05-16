BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh rode a big third inning to win the crucial game three over Navy, to advance to the Patriot League baseball championship.
A five run third inning is all the Mountain Hawks would need for their 5-0 win over the Midshipmen. Casey Rother got things going with a three-run home run for the games first runs. Later in the inning, Andrew Nole and Riley Davis each drove in a run to push the lead.
On the mound for the Mountain Hawks was Luke Rettig, earning the win with seven scoreless innings. Rettig struck out eight Midshipmen batters and allowed only three hits.
The Mountain Hawks will host the second seeded Black Knights from Army in the Patriot League championship. Game one will be played on Wednesday, game two on Thursday and if necessary game three will be on Friday.