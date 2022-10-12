BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Mountain Hawks offense showed plenty of positive signs on Saturday, to go along with a special teams and defensive touchdown. All things for Tom Gilmore's squad to look to and try to replicate.
A sluggish second half doomed the Mountain Hawks in their loss to Fordham, putting their record at 1-5 on the year.
Gilmore and his squad recognized the good, and the bad, of last Saturday's loss. Keying in on offensive opportunities that were there, and defensive series where they stopped one of the best offenses in the country.
Cornell awaits the Mountain Hawks this weekend in New York, the Big Red sitting at 2-2 on the season. Offensively it comes down to limiting what their quarterback does will, and limiting his space on the edge.
While defensively, they will need to figure out the Big Red's multiple looks they'll give Dante Perri and company.