The Preseason Patriot League honors have been announced. Lehigh and Lafayette combining for five total honorees on the offensive and defensive teams.
Earning the nods offensively from the Mountain Hawks, wide receiver Geoffrey Jamiel and for the Leopards, tight end Mason Gilbert.
Defensively a pair of Leopards earned All-League honors, lineback Marco Olivas and defensive back Saiku White. Olivas has a chance this season to surpass the league's career tackles mark.
Just one Mountain Hawk made the All-League team for defensive, linebacker Mike DeNucci.
Looking at the preseason coaches poll for the league in 2023, Holy Cross is pinned as the favorites to win the league for a fifth straight season. Lafayette and Lehigh coming in at fourth and fifth respectively.