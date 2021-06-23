BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Football season is just under three months away, and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks 2021 schedule is set. Along with a return to normal play in the Fall, full capacity attendance will be allowed at Goodman Stadium.
The Mountain Hawks kickoff the 2021 campaign at home against Villanova on September 4th. Other non-conference games this season include Richmond, Princeton, Yale, and Penn.
Lehigh starts and ends the season at home as the rivalry with Lafayette shifts back to Bethlehem. The Mountain Hawks full schedule can be seen on their website.