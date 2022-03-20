BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Gerard Sweeney drove in five runs to power Lehigh to an 8-1 victory over St. Bonaventure on Sunday at Legacy Park.
The win wrapped up a four-game sweep of the Bonnies and extended the Mountain Hawks win streak to six games. Sweeney drilled a two-run home run in the third inning and added a bases-loaded single in the fourth that plated Lehigh's final three runs.
Pitcher Ben Christian improved to 2-0 on the season with 5-2/3 innings of shutout ball in which he yielded just three hits. The Mountain Hawks are now 12-6 on the season heading in to a Wednesday matchup at Penn.