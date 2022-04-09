BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Casey Rother had an RBI single in the seventh to drive home the winning run as Lehigh baseball earned a split against Army West Point (13-15, 7-3) on Saturday at Legacy Park.
The hit gave the Mountain Hawks (16-15, 4-6) a 3-2 win in the nightcap and made a winner of Matt Stamford, who scattered five hits over seven solid innings. Nick Pave went the final two innings to earn the save.
In the opener, Black Knights pitcher Connelly Early struck out seven and limited Lehigh to three hits over six inning in a 3-1 victory.
The two teams will play the rubber game of the series on Sunday at noon.