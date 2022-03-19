BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh won their fifth straight game on Saturday after completing a doubleheader sweep of Saint Bonaventure on Saturday at Legacy Park.
Rafe Perich had two singles and a home run plus three RBI for the Mountain Hawks (11-6) as they led wire to wire in a 12-5 victory in the opener in support of winning pitcher Carlos Torres.
Lehigh had to battle back in the second game, falling behind 4-0 before exploding for nine runs in the middle innings of a 9-5 win. Justin Butler homered in the sixth to pull the Mountain Hawks within 4-2 and Gerard Sweeney added a two-run single later in the frame to give the hosts a lead they would not relinquish.
Jack Hamilton got the win with two innings of scoreless relief for Lehigh. The two teams have one more game left in the series on Sunday afternoon.