BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh baseball teams seeks to complete its mission this week. The Mountain Hawks are working to capture the 2021 Patriot League title.
Lehigh has home field advantage in the upcoming finals, but they are taking on the two-time defending champion Army. Lehigh has the best pitching staff in the league, led by Mason Black, Luke Rettig, and Matt Svanson. The club led the league in ERA and was second in strikeouts in 2021.
The players managed the pressure of playoffs and finals these past few weeks, but now after a week off they are ready to tackle the championship battle. The first game of the series is set for Wednesday.