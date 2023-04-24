BETHLEHEM, Pa. - C.J. McCollum, a 2013 Lehigh University graduate, will deliver the commencement address at Lehigh’s 155th Undergraduate Spring ceremonies on Sunday, May 21, according to an announcement on the university website.
McCollum, who scored 30 points in the Mountain Hawks' NCAA tournament upset of Duke in 2012, graduated with a BA in journalism and was drafted with the 10th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by Portland. After eight-plus seasons with the Trailblazers, he was traded to New Orleans in 2022.
Off the court, McCollum was elected president of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) in 2021 for a four-year term. He also has been engaged in entrepreneurial ventures and very generous with his time, money and talents to many worthwhile community programs. He is a two-time winner of the NBA’s Community Assist award and hosts the CJ McCollum Show podcast and he founded a wine label in 2018.
“It’s an honor for me to be back on Lehigh’s campus and to be asked to give the commencement speech 10 years after my own graduation,” McCollum said. “Lehigh has had such a profound impact on the trajectory of my life; I honed my skills as a player, developed personally as a man, and met my wife there. I’m excited to send the next class of Mountain Hawks off to start their very bright futures.”