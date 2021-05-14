BOSTON - The Lehigh softball team staved off elimination and remains in the chase for a Patriot League championship heading into Saturday in Boston. The Mountain Hawks rallied in the final inning of their elimination game on Friday to win 4-3 over Colgate to keep their title hopes alive and advance to the championship series.
Lehigh advanced to face Boston U in the finals. The Terriers bested Lehigh 9-1 in five innings in the first game between the two programs at BU Softball Field on Friday as part of the championship series.
The Mountain Hawks will need two wins on Saturday over the top-seeded Terriers to claim the league title. One win for Boston U will earn the program its third straight league title.
Friday's win to advance to the Patriot League championship series put the Mountain Hawks in the final round of the tournament for the fourth straight time.
Lehigh sophomore Emily Cimino hit a two-run double as the Mountain Hawks were down to their final out agains Colgate. That hit scored the tying and go-ahead runs that proved to be the winning play.
Boston U and Lehigh are set to resume the championship series on Saturday at noon.