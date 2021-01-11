BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh defeated American 89-71 in a Patriot League women's basketball game on Monday afternoon at Stabler Arena to move to 4-0 this season. It's the second straight campaign in which the Mountain Hawks start out 4-0.
The key to victory for Lehigh on Monday was three-point shooting. The Mountain Hawks set a new program record with 16 three-pointers in the victory. That total also ties the single-game record in the Patriot League.
Four Lehigh scorers finished in double figures, led by Frannie Hottinger who recorded a team-high 21 pioints. Mary Clougherty posted 15 points while both Megan Walker and Mackenzie Kramer each finished with 11 points.
American's Jade Edwards had a game-high 31 points.
Lehigh next is set to face Bucknell this upcoming weekend for a home-and-home series, first at Stabler Arena on Saturday at 2 p.m.