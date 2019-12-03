BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After an 0-2 trip in the Bahamas, the Lehigh women's basketball team returned to Bethlehem and bounced back with a big 91-43 over Division II opponent Bloomsburg on Tuesday night at Stabler Arena. The Mountain Hawks improved to 6-2 overall with the victory.
Lehigh started the game on a 15-0 scoring run and cruised from there. The Huskies scored just three points in the opening period.
Four different Lehigh scorers finished in double figures. Frannie Hottinger finished with a game-high 16 points for the Mountain Hawks.
Lehigh visits Mount St. Mary's on Sunday for its next game.