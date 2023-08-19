PALMERTON, Pa. - Senior Matt Machalik has committed to play at Lehigh when he begins his college career, but right now the quarterback is focused on delivering a successful season for the Palmerton.
Machalik had a breakout junior year with 31 passing touchdowns and 21 rushing touchdowns. The Mountain Hawks took notice and now we'll see what he has in store for his final scholastic campaign. A quarterback's best friend is a solid offensive line and head coach Chris Walkowiak is ecstatic that every starter is returning up front.
"It is nice coming back with the offensive line (having) all five guys coming back." Walkowiak said. "Three seniors and two sophomores so it's a good mix there."
Palmerton hits the road on Friday to open at Lehighton.