BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh and Bucknell home-and-home series scheduled for this weekend is back on. The positive COVID-19 tests amongst tier one personnel within the Bucknell program were due to a lab error.
The men's and womens' series were initially postponed when the results came back late last week. Those tier one members of the Bisons program have been released from quarantine ahead of this weekends games.
The men's team will host Bucknell on Saturday while the womens' team hits the road first, both games at 2 PM. Sunday's contests are scheduled for 4 PM with the womens' team returning home and the men hitting the road.
Makeup games against Colgate that had been scheduled in place for both Mountain Hawks programs will be rescheduled for a later date.