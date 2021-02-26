MANHEIM, Pa. - Lehigh won its fourth straight EIWA team title on Friday during the league's one-day championship event at Spooky Nook. Additionally all 10 Mountain Hawk wrestlers in action qualified for the NCAA Championships.
Jaret Lane, Malyke Hines, Jake Jakobsen, and Jordan Wood won individual EIWA titles.
The Mountain Hawks totaled 158.5 team points to win the league crown. Navy finished second with 129 points and Army took third with 119.5 points.
The 10 Lehigh qualifiers for nationals will now get set for the NCAA Championships, which are set for March 18-20.