WASHINGTON - The third-seeded Lehigh field hockey team clinched its first ever trip to the NCAA Tournament with a 2-1 overtime victory in the Patriot League title game.
The Mountain Hawks (13-7) knocked off No. 2 American 2-1 on Thursday and then Guusje Hogendoorn pushed them past the Terriers when she scored off of a corner seven minutes into the overtime period.
It is the first Patriot League title for Lehigh since 1994 and the team will learn its first round opponent during the NCAA Selection Show on Sunday night.