BOSTON, Ma. - A tall task, taking on the top two seeds in back-to-back games for the Patriot League title. A task that the Lehigh women's basketball team was up for.
The Mountain Hawks entered the Patriot League tournament as the fifth seed, but they'd end Sunday as the champions with a 64-54 win over Boston University.
Three Mountain Hawks players finished with double-digits, Frannie Hottinger leading all scorers with 21 points. Emma Grothaus adding 12 points and eight rebounds, Morgan Walker with 10 points in the win.
Lehigh held a slim lead at the half, only up by two before pulling away in the third. They would keep BU just out of reach down the stretch to capture their fourth Patriot League title.