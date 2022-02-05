BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Boston University joined the tie for third place with a 80-74 win over Lehigh, Saturday afternoon at Stabler Arena.
The Mountain Hawks are 7-5 in the Patriot League following the loss, still right in the mix for a top three to five spot in the upcoming tournament.
Two players led the way for the Mountain Hawks offensively, Evan Taylor and Nic Lynch. Taylor finished with a game and team high 26 points, Lynch right behind his teammate with 24 points. Only one other Mountain Hawk finished with double-digits.
The Terriers edged the Mountain Hawks in the second half after both teams scored 35 points in the first half.
Lehigh heads to Colgate for their next game on Wednesday.