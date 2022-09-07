BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh enters week two sitting at 0-1 following their loss to the fifth ranked Villanova Wildcats last Saturday. The loss not deterring the Mountain Hawks spirit.
Offensively, the Mountain Hawks showed plenty of life to the tune of 408 yards but only two touchdowns. Lehigh proving they can move the ball against the best of them.
Head coach Tom Gilmore understands, like his squad, that there is some changes to be made heading into week two. Gilmore happy to see his squad holding their heads up and not down after the loss.
Georgetown awaits the Mountain Hawks in week two, one of the three wins from a season ago.
The Hoyas entering the contest at 1-0, coming off an impressive win over Marist. Gilmore and company know they'll need to be disciplined on the road in order to bounce back into the win column.