BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's basketball team returned to Stabler Arena on Wednesday night. The Mountain Hawks picking up their fourth win in five games, 72-65 over Loyola (Md.).
Regulation time wasn't enough to decide a winner between these two, the Greyhounds battling back in the second half forcing the Mountain Hawks to have to tie things up at 53.
The Mountain Hawks would nearly double-up the Greyhounds in overtime to get the win.Mackenzie Kramer leading the way offensively in the win, finishing with a team-high 21 points.
Lehigh improves to 9-9 overall, 5-2 in the Patriot League, currently sitting in third place.