MERION STATION, Pa. - The Lehigh Mountain Hawks softball team knocked off Saint Joseph's on the road Wednesday afternoon, 13-3. The win a milestone for head coach, Fran Troyan, his 900th.
Troyan is in his 28th season, now with boasting an overall record of 900-502-7.
The Mountain Hawks jumped out to an early, 4-0 lead after the top of the first inning. Clinging to a 6-3 heading into the fifth, Katelyn Young helped her cause with a two-run single to push the lead further.
Young part of a three run fifth, and the Mountain Hawks score four more in the seventh en route to the win.
Troyan's 900th career win put the Mountain Hawks at, 35-10 overall on the season.